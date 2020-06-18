John Legend opens up about worrying for his family after George Floyd's death

Like many Americans, John Legend was shocked by the death of George Floyd and knows someone he loves could wind up in that situation.

The singer tells TODAY’s Willie Geist in this weekend’s Sunday Sitdown the video of Floyd’s death that sparked worldwide protests shocked him.

“I've talked to so many of my friends about that video — the George Floyd video," Willie said. "And what they've said to me is, ‘What you have to understand, Willie, is that I see myself under that officer's knee. I see my dad under that officer's knee.’ ... So what did you see, John, when you watch those 8 minutes and 46 seconds?"

The “All of Me” singer, who has two children, daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, with wife Chrissy Teigen, said watching Floyd die is a reminder to him that someone he cares about could’ve been in Floyd’s position.

“Well, we do see our family members when that happens,” Legend said. "My younger brother has a son, who's 19 or 20 years old, and I could see him in moments like that having a misunderstanding with officers.

"And I worry for him. I worry for, particularly once they hit a certain age and their body is deemed as threatening to other people, they could experience that same thing.”

Legend is preparing for the release of his new album called “Bigger Love,” and while it’s not inspired by recent events, he believes it will offer some relief to those affected by all that is happening at this moment in time.

“I think we've seen so many images of Black people in mourning and outrage. I feel like this album is kind of an antidote to that,” he said. “Though this album wasn't written in response to what happened just now, I think we could all use a lift right now and some love right now and some joy.”

Legend has spent the last few months at home trying to keep his family occupied while in lockdown. He and Teigen even went so far as to hold a wedding for Luna’s stuffed animals.

“Yes, we're desperate for content over here so we're just, no, we, honestly, so much, so much of it has been about keeping the kids entertained. And Chrissy's so good at it,” he said.