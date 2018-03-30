share tweet pin email

John Legend and Susan Kelechi Watson helped a special group of young people by giving them a behind-the-scenes peek at "Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert."

When "This is Us" star Watson brought a group of young adults touched by the criminal justice system to visit the set of the upcoming NBC musical, Legend, who stars in the show's title role, met with them to encourage them to follow their theater dreams.

The young people were part of Drama Club, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide theater training and positive mentor relationships to young people throughout each step of their journey through the criminal justice system, including detention, placement and probation. Watson serves as the organization's board director.

In the video, the 36-year-old actress speaks with the group about their personal stories, what theater has meant to them and how it's helped with their reentry into society after the time they spent incarcerated.

"Growing up in New York, your life can go in a lot of different directions, so the power of what drama can do is also what attracted me to (Drama Club)," the actress explains. "I know how transformative it can be."

When Legend walks into the room, the group can barely contain their excitement.

The Grammy winner, who launched the criminal justice reform initiative FREEAMERICA in 2015, talks to the group about how he's been preparing to bring "Jesus Christ Superstar" to a live TV audience — and about their own artistic aspirations.

Just before giving the group a backstage tour — and inviting them to watch a sneak peek rehearsal — Legend, 39, assures them their passion for the theater can be turned into a "pathway to success."

After seeing Legend and his talented cast mates perform, one Drama Club member reflects, "Today was just like a look at where I can be if I keep on this path."

