John Legend is going to give all of himself to his new job.

The singer, who recently achieved EGOT status while continuing to be an amazing dad, has signed on to serve as a coach on “The Voice,” but it'll be some time before you see him — he'll take his seat alongside Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for the spring 2019 season.

“I’m thrilled to join the coaches of ‘The Voice.’ I've been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I’m so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL,” Legend said.

“John Legend is a one-of-a-kind musician and producer with remarkable skills that are beyond measure,” said Paul Telegdy, the president of NBC Entertainment's alternative and reality group. “His multi-dimensional career and incredible talents provide a repertoire that will excite and inspire our artists. This coaching panel is sure to ignite season 16.”

Legend will take the reins from Jennifer Hudson, who coached the 13th season and will return for the upcoming 15th season of “The Voice,” which premieres Sept. 24.