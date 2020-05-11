John Legend and Jennifer Hudson perform emotional cover of 'Beauty and the Beast'

John Legend and Jennifer Hudson have put a new spin on an old favorite.

The Oscar winners teamed up for a memorable rendition of “Beauty and the Beast” from the classic film of the same name during Sunday night’s "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” on ABC.

The two powerhouses joined forces for the remote performance, with Hudson showing her incredible vocal talents, while Legend sang and played the piano, which had scenes from the movie playing on top of it.

Sunday’s special featured a boatload of stars contributing their own takes on legendary songs, including Katy Perry dressing up as an elephant while singing “Baby Mine” from Dumbo.

Idina Menzel, known for her work in the “Frozen” films, tried her hand on another Disney classic, “Aladdin,” when she was joined by Ben Platt for “A Whole New World.”

Menzel’s “Frozen” co-star Josh Gad also got in on the action when he played his character, Olaf, from the movie while singing “When I Am Older.”

Shakira also sang her song “Try Everything” from “Zootopia,” while Rebel Wilson gave it her all with “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from “The Little Mermaid.”