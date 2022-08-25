John Legend concert on TODAY: What you need to know

Calling all John Legend fans! The Grammy award-winning star is performing LIVE on our TODAY Plaza in New York City, and you could be there! Here are all the details about the upcoming concert on Friday, September 9th and how to request fan passes:

Details:

Date: Friday, September 9th

Time: 5:45 am check-in (concert concludes approx. 9:00am)

Where: Rockefeller Plaza 35 West 48th Street (Between 5th and 6th Avenues) New York, NY 10112

Required to Attend: Proof of vaccination & valid photo ID for each individual in your party

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.Void where prohibited. Legal residents of the 50 US or DC who are 18 or older. Begins August 25, 2022 at 8:00 A.M. ET and ends September 1, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. ET. Limit 1 entry per person. To enter, and for Official Rules, odds, and prize details, visit https://acrobat.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:7132cc6d-eb08-48ef-86c3-ed23e20fafa1 Sponsors: the TODAY Show and NBCUniversal Media, LLC.

Please note: All guests must be fully vaccinated on the day of attendance and will be required to adhere to all applicable COVID-19 protocols. Please note “fully vaccinated” means at least fourteen (14) days after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Sinovac vaccines, or of a single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine. Proof of vaccination must be a valid and approved digital pass or your physical vaccination card, which shows a FDA/CDC or WHO approved vaccine (Moderna, Pfizer/Biontech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson). This will be required upon arrival. Guests that fail to provide proof of vaccination will not be admitted.

In connection with your attendance, please be advised that TODAY’s policies, CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and we cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

General Info:

The John Legend concert will take place on our TODAY Plaza in Rockefeller Center located in New York City.

A limited number of Fan Passes are available by advance request. Guests who receive Fan Passes will be notified by email prior to the scheduled concert date.

If you do not receive a Fan Pass, you can still join the General Admission line on the morning of the concert, and those fans will be admitted if space permits. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

For more Citi Concert Series on TODAY FAQs, click here.