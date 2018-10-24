John Legend and Chrissy Teigen will host 'legendary' Christmas special

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Get ready to deck the halls with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

The married lovebirds are the stars of NBC's upcoming holiday special "A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy."

Ho ho, the mistletoe! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend will hosts NBC's upcoming "A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy." F. Scott Schafer / Columbia Records/NBC

Ten-time Grammy winner Legend will spread a little yuletide cheer by performing songs from his upcoming Christmas album, “A Legendary Christmas,” available Oct. 26.

The musician and actor achieved EGOT status in September when he nabbed an Emmy Award for his involvement in NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert." He also recently revealed he'll take a seat next to Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton as a coach on the upcoming spring cycle of NBC's "The Voice."

“What John has accomplished over his career is simply remarkable and we’re thrilled to have both he and Chrissy host our holiday special,” said Doug Vaughan, executive vice president of special programs at NBC Entertainment. “It will be a truly memorable telecast filled with wonderful performances that will have something for everyone.”

Legend and his hilarious model-turned-cookbook author wife will be joined on the telecast by friends and family, as well as a few well-known entertainers who'll be revealed closer to the special's date.

"A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy" airs Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.