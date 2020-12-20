Watch John Legend and Carrie Underwood's 'jaw-dropping' performance of 'Hallelujah'

Carrie Underwood and John Legend's moving performance of "Hallelujah" just may be the new hopeful anthem we all need for the 2020 holiday season. The singers performed the emotional duet to close out the Global Citizen Prize 2020, which aired Saturday night on NBC.

"A dreamy winter backdrop + The silky smooth vocal stylings of @carrieunderwood and @johnlegend = A jaw dropping performance of ‘Hallelujah’!" Global Citizen, an organization dedicated to ending extreme poverty, posted on Instagram.

The awards special was filmed in a different way this year due to COVID-19.

"Want to know something cool? John and Carrie weren’t even in the same city when this was filmed! That’s the magic of green screens!" the organization shared.

Even if they were in different places, Legend and Underwood's performance was totally in sync. The duo sang against a sparkling, winter backdrop with Legend at the piano in an embroidered tuxedo jacket and Underwood standing at the mic in a black dress with glittering earrings. Gold Christmas trees, fake snow and sparkly snowflakes completed the festive scene.

"My favorite performance of the show," commented one fan.

"Absolutely beautiful," wrote another.

"Blessing of peace and prayers for the Earth," posted a third.

"Hallelujah" appears on Underwood's new Christmas album, "My Gift." The singers debuted the video for the song last month, which also had a magical, winter-wonderland feel to it.

Legend hosted the awards show for the second year in a row and sang twice, once with Underwood and also with rapper Common. They performed their Oscar-winning song "Glory," a tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement, with a full choir accompanying them.

This year's awards show honored several change-makers, including Elton John, who was named Global Citizen Artist of the Year for his help raising funds for COVID-19 response efforts and his work to eradicate HIV and AIDS through his Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Gwen Stefani, Alessia Cara, JoJo and Tori Kelly also performed in the show, and there were special appearances by Katie Couric, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Oprah Winfrey and more.

Legend released his seventh studio album, "Bigger Love," this past summer and has been spending time with wife Chrissy Teigen during the coronavirus epidemic.

Underwood, meanwhile, has been busy promoting her Christmas special, available on HBO Max.