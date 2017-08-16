share tweet pin email

John Legend and Alicia Keys have the kind of voices that would sound fabulous singing anything.

That was the premise of James Corden's zany new "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" episode, which found the "Late Late Show" host challenging the Grammy winners to create music out of everyday phrases and slogans.

"You two, you have such incredible voices, there’s literally nothing you can’t sing and it won’t sound good,” the host, 38, told the two musicians. "Let me give you some things to sing because I think you can make any statement sing amazing."

The first challenge went to 38-year-old Legend, who was asked to come up with a ditty for the phrase "Do you need a lift, bro?" The musician, who was behind the wheel, nailed it — with a little help from his passenger Keys' punchy harmonies.

Next, Keys, 36, was asked to sing about the dangers of natural underarm deodorant.

"Ooh, I use natural deodorant," the singer-songwriter revealed to laughter. "Me and my husband, we talk about this all the time. Anytime he asks to borrow my deodorant, he is so upset at me at the end of the day."

And just like that, Keys belted out a soulful tune about body odor blues.

Things got a little more racy when Corden asked Legend to follow up with a song about a man's erections lasting too long. And, though his fellow riders couldn't stop giggling, Legend came up with a Sinatra-esque number that was undeniably catchy.

Watch the wacky fun in the video above!

New episodes of "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" are released Tuesdays on Apple Music.