Jim Halpert was known for the pranks he played on officemate Dwight Schrute. But actor John Krasinski pulled his best prank on “The Office” showrunner Greg Daniels — while playing Jim.

It all started when the actor had the opportunity to star as Carter Rutherford in 2008’s football flick “Leatherheads.” The only thing standing between him and that leading-man role was his Jim Halpert mop top. He needed a shorter and sleeker ‘do for the big screen.

But Daniels refused to give him the OK to cut that signature look in the midst of the hit sitcom’s third season.

The solution? Subterfuge in the form of a wig — with more than a little help from the woman who headed the show’s hair department.

Stylist Kim Ferry decided to take a risk and help Krasinski prove a point with a spot-on substitute for his distinctive “Office” style.

“He paid for the wig — a human hair wig made by a friend of mine, Natascha Ladek, who's the best wig maker in town," Ferry explained in a recent interview with Mashable. "She came in to do a secret little fitting for him, she made the wig, we got it, and it looked amazing. (Krasinski) came in a little later that day, and I had the wig hidden in a little secret spot ready for him. When it was just him and I, I put it on him, and then he went out and filmed."

After wrapping up a few scenes, with Daniels none the wiser, the actor then went to have a chat with his boss about the prospect of maybe allowing him to wear a wig on the show.

"Greg kept saying, 'No! I would know if you're wearing a wig,’” Ferry said. “So John leaned over the desk and said, 'No I don't think you would.' That's when he ripped it off and shut it down …"

But she wasn’t in the room for that part. Instead, the stylist waited in the hall until that chat was over, all the while feeling nervous that she may have jeopardized her job by outfitting the actor with the wig on the sly.

Then she joined the men.

“I see Greg sitting at his desk, and John is kind of sitting next to him, and I see the wig off sitting right in front of Greg," she said.

She also saw her career flash before her eyes.

"The first thing Greg said was, 'Wow. You guys have balls,' and then goes, 'but I have to say I didn't see that coming,’” she recalled.

And that was it. The wig was a go, and so was Krasinski’s big screen ambition.