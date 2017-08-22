John Cena surprised by fans whose letters moved him to tears — watch the video

share tweet pin email

John Cena's fans know his mantra is "Never give up," and they take those words to heart.

The 40-year-old WWE Superstar and actor was recently moved to tears when he was surprised by a group of fans who wrote letters to him during times of hardship to thank him for being a positive role model to them.

In a new Cricket Wireless YouTube video, the TODAY favorite with the heart of gold sits in an empty room to read aloud from a batch of fan letters, unaware that the letter writers are listening to him in a nearby room.

One by one, Cena chokes up at stories of illness and despair made a little better by his advice to never, ever give up.

It's the letter from the tiniest fan, Tyler Schweer, that most moves the burly Superstar.

Young Tyler describes the anguish he endured when his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer — and lets Cena know a wristband the former WWE champ once gave him in a crowded venue kept him hanging on.

When the young boy bursts through a paper wall to surprise his idol, Cena leaps up to embrace him.

“Coolest surprise ever!" Cena tells him, adding, "You’re extremely strong, you know that?"

The two are joined by Tyler's mom, who informs the star she's now cancer-free.

As more fans pile into the room to thank him, Cena is overcome with emotion.

"You guys do the work, I mean that," he tells the group. "Don’t think that you’re the only one who doesn’t have challenges to face every day. You all lead by example and I mean it when I say it, never give up."

Watch the powerful story unfold in the video above.