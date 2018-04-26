share tweet pin email

John Cena has spoken about his split from longtime love Nikki Bella, and his statement was pretty frank.

"It sucks," he told Entertainment Tonight. "There's no other way to say (it)."

The wrestler-turned-actor went one step further, adding: "I love Nicole with all my heart, and that's that."

Reuters John Cena and Nikki Bella at the April 3, 2018 premiere of "Blockers" in Los Angeles.

Bella, 34, and Cena, 41, got engaged in 2017 during WrestleMania 33, when Cena took a knee to propose. But just weeks before their wedding planned for next month, the couple called it off.

They had been dating since 2012.

The pair had undergone some public ups and downs, including Bella speaking to her sister Brie on E!'s reality show "Total Bellas" about possibly calling the whole thing off.

In February, Cena told TODAY, "I think in relationships, you have highs and lows ... You have two choices. You either jump ship and start a new relationship, or move forward and try to work through it. We're gonna move forward and try to work through it."

In late March, Ellen DeGeneres threw the "Blockers" star a private prom with Bella as his date. While dancing, the pair even discussed their wedding plans.

But on April 15, Bella posted this statement on Instagram:

We love you all ❤️ A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Apr 15, 2018 at 6:30pm PDT

We wish them both the best moving forward.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.