share tweet pin email

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb welcome a special guest co-host to the Fourth Hour: WWE legend John Cena. They look back to the live wedding John officiated recently live on TODAY, and ahead to his wedding to fellow wrestler Nikki Bella, which the ladies are relieved to hear is still on. “We all have points of disagreement,” he says, and he and Nikki had one it “seemed we couldn’t get past” – until he caved!