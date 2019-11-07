When it comes to love, John Cena is one "happy" fella.
The former wrestler and all-around good guy stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Thursday to talk about his upcoming film, “Playing With Fire,” as well as his relationship with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh.
“Does she kind of not look like your ex, as well? Do you have a type?” guest co-host Andy Cohen playfully asked when discussing how Cena and Shariatzadeh went to the movie's premiere last month.
He was referring to Nikki Bella, Cena's former fiancee.
“Andy, thank you so much for asking that question, but I’ll keep that as your question and those details to myself,” Cena responded.
“I can say with great confidence I’m extremely happy,” he added.
Cohen brought up the fact that Cena, 42, who openly pined for Bella during a TODAY appearance after their split in 2018, was on a reality show with her. He wondered if that meant the former WWE star was taking “baby steps” toward going public with this romance.
“Every experience in life is a chance for us to know who we are and who we’re not,” Cena said. “And just because I went down one avenue in life doesn’t mean that I’m going to repeat going down that avenue. If there’s a learning experience for me, and a takeaway for me, it’s OK to be who you are and it’s OK to establish boundaries.”
Cena said he’s learned from his past, something he recommends other people do as well.
John Cena discusses being 'vulnerable' about Nikki Bella breakupOct. 9, 201807:36
“Just because a precedent was set doesn’t mean you need to follow that precedent as long as you take ownership of who you are, and I think that’s an important message for anybody watching out there,” he said. “If you’ve done something before and it doesn’t really mesh with who you are, it’s OK to change and it’s OK to develop and grow and that’s the journey of life.”
Cena has not spoken much about his relationship with Shariatzadeh, which may have started in March, according to E! News.
While he has been quiet about it, he did say they met while he shot "Playing With Fire."
"What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special," Cena told "Entertainment Tonight" at the film's premiere.