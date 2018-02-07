share tweet pin email

John Cena opened up on TODAY about some rumored bumps in his relationship with fiance Nikki Bella, but says he is "determined to work through it."

The WWE superstar spoke with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb on Wednesday about his wedding with Bella potentially being up in the air, which was hinted at in a trailer for the new season of a reality show starring Bella.

"I think in relationships, you have highs and lows, and that was an extreme low,'' Cena said on TODAY. "You have two choices. You either jump ship and start a new relationship, or move forward and try to work through it. We're gonna move forward and try to work through it."

A trailer for the third season of "Total Bellas," the E! reality show featuring Nikki and her sister Brie, shows a tearful Nikki saying, "So we really want to call this off?"

Gifford asked Cena if the wedding was still on.

"Like I said, I believe we both have some work to do, and we're genuinely trying our best to work through it, so I'm very happy to say that it's in a situation that we're working through,'' he said. "We haven't yet jumped ship."

The two got engaged on April 2 at Wrestlemania 33, with Cena getting down on one knee and proposing as TODAY's Al Roker served as a guest announcer.

Cena, 40, and Bella, 34, then gushed about their wedding plans on TODAY. Cena said at that time that no wedding date had been set, but Bella said, "I'm ready to get this party started!"

In 2014 on "Total Divas" the pair discussed her first marriage and his lack of interest in getting married again or having kids. It appeared they had gotten past those reservations, but Cena hinted Wednesday that their relationship had hit a rough patch.

"If it's something that's really that genuinely meaningful to you, you will find a way to make it work, and I am determined through thick and thin to find a way to make it work because I absolutely love this woman,'' he said.

Cena also admitted that he considered asking that "Total Bellas" exclude that tearful moment of Nikki talking about the wedding possibly being off.

"That is my first instinct, but what I admire about Nicole and Brianna is they want to document their lives because they see how it helps people,'' he said. "A lot of the stories that they've been so openly sharing, they'll meet people in the streets and they'll say, 'You know what, I was going through something similar and you genuinely helped me with that.'

"So this is a tough moment for the both of us and it was really cruddy in that moment and (to) have people around you, but at the same time if someone can watch it, and maybe it helps them in their journey, then I guess that's a good reason to capture it."

