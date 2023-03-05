John Candy’s kids honor father on 29th anniversary of death: ‘Always be missed’

John Candy’s two children shared touching messages to honor their father on the 29th anniversary of his death.

On social media, Jennifer Candy, 43, and Chris Candy, 38, shared posts on their respective profiles dedicated to the late actor.

Jennifer Candy posted a throwback photo of her and her father posing in a kitchen on Instagram on Saturday, March 4.

In the caption, she wrote a short message to the “Uncle Buck” star, which read, “You will always be around ❤️ You will always be missed ❤️ You will always be loved ❤️.”

Chris Candy also shared a heartfelt message for his father on Instagram, writing the tribute alongside an old photo of his father posing outside near the water.

“Sending love to my father today,” the caption read. “29 years ago you started a new journey. I miss you and think of you often. I still think of you daily. Loss is never easy but I can optimistically say it is one of the great teachers in life.”

John Candy died on March 4, 1994 in Mexico of a heart attack. He was 43.

The Canadian comedy legend was best known for his roles in several 1980s comedies including “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” and “The Great Outdoors.” The actor was also on the Canadian sketch comedy show, “SCTV.”

Jennifer and Chris Candy have honored their father on the anniversary of his death each year, posting touching tributes to the late actor as the years pass.

In March 2020, his daughter’s tribute post sparked touching responses from fellow actors, including Mark Hamill and Ben Stiller, who both remembered John Candy as a talented actor and comedian.

In March 2021, both Jennifer and Chris Candy reflected on how much they missed their father in their posts. On Instagram, his daughter shared a framed black and white photo of John Candy placed in front of a lit white candle. In the caption, she simply wrote, “Miss you everyday dad.”

Chris Candy posted two photos on Twitter, including a bouquet of flowers as well as a photo of his dad posing with a cat on his shoulder as he stood with a golf bag.

“Missing you always,” he wrote.

The 25th anniversary of his death in March 2019 was met with a tribute from fellow Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds, who celebrated the life and career of John Candy in an elaborate montage video on Twitter that included several clips from the actor’s films.

“It’s the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s passing,” Reynolds wrote. “We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero. If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure. Thanks to @chriscandy4u and @therealjencandy.”