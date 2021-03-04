John Candy's kids pay tribute on anniversary of his death: 'Missing you always'

John Candy's children are paying tribute to him on the anniversary of his death.

The comedy legend's daughter, Jennifer, 41, and son, Chris, 36, honored their father Thursday in two touching posts on social media.

Jennifer Candy shared an Instagram photo showing a framed pic of John Candy that sits on a table in her home. A white candle is seen burning just behind her father's picture.

"Miss you everyday Dad," she wrote in her caption.

Chris Candy tweeted a photo of his father posing next to a golf bag with a cat perched upon his shoulder. The actor and musician also shared a second photo of a bouquet of flowers.

"Missing you always," he wrote.

"Love the photo on the farm!" Jennifer Candy responded in the comments.

Candy in a scene from the 1989 comedy "Uncle Buck" Universal Pictures

John Candy was known for his performances in classic 1980s comedies, including "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," "The Great Outdoors" and "Uncle Buck," as well as his early work for the Canadian sketch comedy show "SCTV."

He died of a heart attack in Mexico on March 4, 1994, at the age of 43.

Jennifer and Chris Candy shared memories of their late father to The Hollywood Reporter in 2016.

"He was an amazing talent, an amazing force," remembered Chris Candy, who was only 9 when his father died. "He was on this planet to do a lot, and he did do a lot."

John Candy's fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds also noted the anniversary of the actor's death on Thursday, tweeting, "John Candy is trending as he does constantly in my mind and heart."

Reynolds paid tribute to John Candy on the 25th anniversary of his death in 2019 with a highlight video of some of his most famous work that has been viewed nearly 10 million times on Twitter.

It’s the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s passing. We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero. If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure. Thanks to @chriscandy4u and @therealjencandy. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/dHvuviKnBs — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 3, 2019

"We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero,'' Reynolds wrote. "If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure."