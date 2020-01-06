Joey King was accidentally injured by Patricia Arquette's Golden Globe statue

Sign up for our newsletter

No hard feelings!

Joey King and Patricia Arquette became so close playing mother and daughter in "The Act" that King was able to laugh it off when Arquette accidentally thwacked her in the head with her Golden Globes statue.

Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe. That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life. @PattyArquette pic.twitter.com/lQDewQpa1C — Joey King (@JoeyKing) January 6, 2020

The 20-year-old actress took to Twitter just after Sunday's star-studded ceremony to share two pics of a nasty bruise above her brows caused by her co-star's trophy.

"Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe," she explained, joking, "That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life."

Patricia Arquette (L) and Joey King shared a sweet embrace at The Walt Disney Company 2020 Golden Globe Awards Post-Show Celebration at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Arquette, 51, responded by joking, "What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator! No. Seriously, I’m so sorry sweetest one!”

Arquette was referring to a playful video the pair filmed inside an elevator at a post-Golden Globes party hosted by InStyle magazine. While goofing around inside the lift, Arquette, who was sporting a Viking helmet, accidentally smacked her co-star with her statue.

InStyle shared a short video of the mishap on Twitter.

Arquette won the award for best supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television for her role as Dee Dee Blanchard in Hulu's chilling true-crime series. King, who was nominated for best actress, played Blanchard's allegedly sickly daughter, Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Arquette (as Dee Dee Blanchard) and King (as Gypsy Rose Blanchard) in a scene from Hulu's true crime series "The Act." Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

The grisly eight-part series told the real-life story of how Gypsy and her boyfriend murdered Dee Dee after discovering she'd been deliberately making Gypsy ill since she was a young child.

Though the two stars shared grueling scenes together, offscreen Arquette became a mentor and a pal to King.

“I mean she’s taught me so much," King gushed to In Touch Weekly. "And she’s just one of the greatest friends that I’ve ever had."