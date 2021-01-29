Joey Fatone 'sets the record straight' on dating Pink

Joey Fatone is clearing the air about his past romance — or not — with Pink.

The former 'N SYNC member, 44, sat down for a hilarious episode of People's "Defend Yourself," where he shared details about how he tried to date the "So What" singer, but she ultimately said "Bye Bye Bye" to him.

"I'm cool with being in the friend zone with Pink. There's nothing wrong with that," said Fatone, laughing. "I'm OK with that. I'm OK with rejection. I mean heck, I've been in 'N SYNC a lot, so I can take rejection."

The "Common Knowledge" host also addressed the rumor that he once asked Pink's dad for permission to date her.

Former NSYNC member Joey Fatone, left, said Pink put him in the "friend zone" years ago. Courtesy Jim Spellman / Jeff Spicer

"I didn't tell or ask her dad that I wanted to take her out and I loved her. If this is what you're referring to here," Fatone said. "I'm gonna set the record straight with her and I can go in and talk to her head-to-head."

According to the former boy bander, he and Pink, 41, gave romance a try, but it wasn't meant to be.

"I actually asked her out a few times and we went out," he says. "We were cool as heck. But I guess I wasn't her type, so that was it. We were still friends. That was it!"

Alas, Fatone's recollection of the pair's relationship doesn't quite sync up with Pink's.

The "What About Us" singer, who celebrated her 15th wedding anniversary with hubby Carey Hart earlier this month, told Glamour in 2013 that Fatone was once head over heels for her — and that he did ask her dad for permission to woo her.

"Joey Fatone was in love with me," said Pink. "He took me to Friendly’s on a date and he bought me an ice cream. Such a sweetheart. He asked my dad’s permission!"

Pink shares two children with Hart: daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 4.

After dating on and off, Fatone wed his high school sweetheart, Kelly Baldwin, in 2004. The couple share two daughters, Briahna, 19, and Alexandra, 11.