Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 12, 2019, 9:48 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Joey Fatone clearly loved his time on "The Masked Singer" — because he's immortalized his Rabbit character in a gigantic new tattoo.

The former 'N Sync star, 42, recently took to Instagram to share a pic of the new ink — located on the back of his leg — next to one of him performing in costume on Fox's wacky singing competition.

In the caption, he thanked Hollywood tattoo artist Zoey Taylor, gushing that she did a "a KILLER job on the rabbit! She is def one of the best!"

Fatone was a semifinalist on season one of the hit reality series, which features celebrities donning costumes to conceal their identities as they compete in a singing competition.

Fatone revealed that he'd like to return to "The Masked Singer" next season as a judge. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

For weeks, viewers watched — and listened — to the show's 12 contestants while piecing together clues in an effort to figure out who each one really was.

The lovable Rabbit, in his slightly sinister-looking straitjacket, kept fans guessing right up until Fatone's big reveal just before the season finale.

Fatone performing in his Rabbit costume. Fox

If Fatone has it his way, he'll return to "The Masked Singer" next season for more fun. The former boy band star told Entertainment Tonight on Monday he'd like to be a judge on season two.

"I don't wanna know who's gonna be on, 'cause (what if) I'm a judge on it," Fatone shared with a wink. "That'd be fun, because now that I have an inside view. ... So we'll see, hopefully."

Here's hoping Joey gets his wish!