Feb. 1, 2019, 5:34 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Get ready for some major “Home Alone” nostalgia!

Joe Pesci, who famously played Harry the burglar in the 1990 holiday classic, stars in a new Google commercial that takes us right back to Kevin McCallister's trouble-making days.

In the new ad, Pesci watches a previous Google ad that also paid homage to the beloved movie.

In that earlier commercial, an adult Macaulay Culkin reenacted some of his most famous scenes from the film — but this time with help from modern technology. He ordered pizza online and used Google Assistant to help him carry out “Operation Kevin.”

Google's first "Home Alone" ad reenacted some of the film's most iconic scenes. Google/YouTube

In the new ad starring Pesci, 75, the actor plays himself as he and some buddies watch Culkin's commercial, which went viral late last year. Pesci provides some hilarious commentary along the way.

It was a commercial within a commercial. Google/YouTube

“He’s home alone. It’s the name of the movie,” he explains to his friends sitting on a couch next to him. “Except he’s big now.”

He then anticipates one of his lines from the film, telling his pals to watch his "big part." (The famous Harry quote: “Better get out of here before somebody sees us!”)

Fans were no doubt delighted to see Pesci in the clever ad, considering the Oscar-winning actor rarely makes public appearances these days.

Pesci announced his retirement from acting in 1999, though he went on to appear in just a few films throughout the 2000s. Later this year, he's slated to appear alongside Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in the crime drama “The Irishman.”

But many ‘80s and ‘90s folks still remember Pesci fondly as one of "Home Alone's" bumbling bad guys who is foiled by Kevin McCallister — and Pesci seems to embrace it.

“I nailed it,” he says wryly at the end of the new Google ad. “I did, I nailed it.”