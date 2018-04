share tweet pin email

Playing Never Have I Ever with Kathie Lee and Hoda, actor Joe Manganiello says that wife Sofia Vergara “nails it every time” when it comes to picking out gifts for him. He also tells the ladies about “Rampage,” the new sci-fi action thriller in which he co-stars with Dwayne Johnson, explaining that it’s based on a 1980s video game that he grew up playing.