Fans say Joe Manganiello is nearly unrecognizable in Sofia Vergara's latest post

Sofia Vergara had a mini-reunion with a few of her "Modern Family" cast members over the weekend, but we can't stop staring at her husband, actor Joe Manganiello. While donning a face mask, he is nearly unrecognizable in the new pics and no, it's not just because his face is covered.

In the photos, Manganiello, 43, is seen sporting a short, bleach blond mohawk as he stands beside his wife. The group pic also includes her "Modern Family" co-stars Sarah Hyland, Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. While some fans were excited to see the gang back together, others commented their confusion on who the tall blond dude was in the corner.

"Who’s the guy on the left????" one fan commented. Another follower asked, "What happened to Joe?? 😳😳😳."

Vergara didn't acknowledge her husbands new-do, instead writing in the caption, "Thank u @jessetyler @justinmikita for our first Modern Fam reunion!! ❤️❤️❤️ missing half of the gang!!! But so much fun!!!😷😷."

Ferguson, who was celebrating his 45h birthday, also posted some pics on his Instagram as well — including another snap of Manganiello at the get-together where you can see more of his new look on display. Without his mask on, fans can seen that he is sporting a lot less facial hair than he is known for, instead opting for more of a goatee than his full salt-and-pepper beard.

Quite a change!

"Celebrating my 45th with some of my favorite people. @itsjuliebowen knit Beckett a hat that I’m going to wear until he can fit into it and @sofiavergara gave me a beautiful gold candle that has a very unique shape," Ferguson wrote in the caption of the slideshow.

Manganiello and Vergara, 48, have been together since July 2014. After six months of dating, the pair became engaged on Christmas Day 2014 and wed in a gorgeous Palm Beach, Florida ceremony less than a year later.

"I wouldn't mind another child," she said in a 2016 interview on their prospects of growing a family together, adding that she and her husband were trying to figure out what to do. "The idea of doing it all again doesn’t scare me. But, hey, it’s not like it’s going to happen naturally, is it?”