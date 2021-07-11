Joe Manganiello shares romantic pics with wife Sofia Vergara for her birthday

Sofia Vergara got the sweetest birthday message from her husband, Joe Manganiello, this weekend!

The former “Modern Family” star turned 49 on Saturday, and Manganiello celebrated the occasion with a heartfelt post on Instagram. The actor shared a carousel of images of Vergara during their travels, including a few selfies of the couple together.

“¡Feliz Cumpleaños al amor de mi vida!” he captioned the post, which translates to “Happy birthday to the love of my life.”

Vergara and Manganiello have been together for seven years. After five months of dating, the couple got engaged in December 2014, tying the knot the following November in a ceremony at the Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida.

Vergara has a 29-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, with her ex-husband, Joe Gonzalez. The couple, who celebrated their fifth anniversary last year, don't have any children together, though Vergara has said in the past that she'd consider growing her family again.

"I wouldn't mind another child," she told The Edit magazine in 2016. "The idea of doing it all again doesn’t scare me. But, hey, it’s not like it’s going to happen naturally, is it?”

The “Magic Mike” star wasn’t alone in wishing Vergara a happy birthday this year. Her son also shared a post on Instagram with photos from her big night.

"The happiest and the loudest birthday party!" he captioned the post. "Feliz cumpleaños!!!"

The "America's Got Talent" judge was also showered in love by her former “Modern Family” co-stars on Instagram.

Sarah Hyland, who played her niece Haley, shared a photo on Instagram from the “Modern Family” days that featured in the background Ed O’Neill and Rico Rodriguez, who played Vergara's husband, Jay, and son, Manny, respectively on the show.

“It’s @sofiavergara ‘s world. We’re just blessed to be living in it,” Hyland wrote in the caption. “Happy Birthday my loves!!!!!!!”

Vergara received some love from Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who shared a sweet photo to Instagram of Vergara and Manganiello posing with Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita.

“Happy birthday @sofiavergara! We love youuuuuu! Even if bubbles doesn’t,” Ferguson wrote, poking fun at a story Vergara told on “The Tonight Show” in May about how their new dog, Bubbles, loves Manganiello more than Vergara.

Eric Stonestreet, who played Cam in the long-running comedy, shared a fitting video to celebrate his former co-star’s birthday. He posted a short black-and-white clip of Vergara applying lip liner while he sang “Happy Birthday” to her from behind the camera, right as she stuck her tongue out at him.

Julie Bowen, who played her stepdaughter, Claire, on the show, shared a black-and-white photo of the pair where she side-eyed Vergara who smiled wide at the camera.

“@sofiavergara Happy Birthday from an uptight WASP to her fun-loving soul sister!” she wrote in the caption. “I (love) you always!!!!!”