Joe Manganiello celebrates wife Sofia Vergara on 5th anniversary with special video

It's a special day for Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara! The gorgeous couple are celebrating the fifth anniversary of their wedding, and they are honoring the special day with posts on their social media dedicated to one another.

Manganiello, 43, shared video of their first dance as husband and wife on their wedding day, Nov. 22, 2015. Celebrated at the Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida, nearly 400 of their close family and friends were in attendance for the lavish ceremony and reception.

"Happy Fifth Anniversary mi amor," he wrote in the caption. "I love you so much. ❤️-11/22/15."

Vergara, 48, also took to social media to honor her husband by sharing a gallery of images of the pair.

The "Modern Family" star wrote in the caption, "Feliz 5th anniversary !!!@joemanganiello ❤️❤️❤️you!"

Many fans and followers took to the comments section to celebrate the couple.

"You guys are the cutest," one person wrote. Another added, "Happy Anniversary!! Can’t believe it’s been 5 years."

What is the secret to their marital success so far over the years? Why, laughter, of course!

"My life is great because I really like my wife. I like talking to her. I like goofing around with her. We laugh all day long every day," he told Men’s Health last year. "My favorite thing in the world is making my wife laugh so much she cries. It’s the best."

Happy anniversary Joe and Sofia! Danny Moloshok / AP

Vergara echoed the same sentiments during an interview back in 2017.

"He is so funny and ever since we met, that has been really important," she told HOLA! USA. "We even talk to each other all the time in this little voice that we made up, like a couple of dorks. Whoever heard us, would say, 'What's their problem?'"

Opening up to Cigar Aficionado in 2018, he said, “There’s nobody I’d rather spend time with. She was it for me. People say things like, ‘Marriage and relationships are work.’ But it’s not. Life is hard. Having somebody to help you deal with it is the greatest thing that ever happened.”

"It’s such an easy relationship — easy in all the right ways,” he added. "Looking back on the relationships I had before this, I think the universe was giving me some tough practice so I’d get this right."