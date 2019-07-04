Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are letting fans in on the pageantry of their (second) wedding.

The couple have shared a photo of last weekend's ceremony, reportedly held at Chateau de Tourreau in southern France.

Jonas, 29, posted a black-and-white picture of the happy couple walking down the aisle while they’re holding hands, smiles draped across their faces as their guests look on. Turner is wearing a flowing white dress with a deep V-neck and lace sleeves, while the singer sports what appears to be an all-black suit.

"Mr and Mrs Jonas," he captioned it.

The "Game of Thrones" star, 23, shared the same photo with the same caption.

Nicolas Ghesquiere, who serves as Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections, posted a photo of Turner in her dress, standing in the gown while a veil covers her face as she looks in the mirror.

The French wedding marked the second time the couple, who got engaged in October 2017, said “I do.” Back in May, they got hitched in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in a surprise ceremony performed by an Elvis impersonator that featured candy rings instead of traditional wedding bands.

Some people may have been taken aback by the Sin City nuptials, but Jonas said there was a reason for them.

"We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one," he told Harper's Bazaar. “It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version. Friends, Elvis and Ring Pops."

Turning a wedding into a multi-event happening seems to be a trait for the Jonas Brothers. Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, had multiple receptions when they got married last December.

“People will need vacations after this wedding,” Chopra told Vogue.