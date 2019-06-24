Whoops! Did Dr. Phil let the cat out of the bag?

The talk-show therapist may have accidentally revealed the date of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's second wedding ceremony in a playful comment he made on Instagram.

When the "Game of Thrones" star, 23, posted a sweet pic of her and her new groom, 29, about to kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower over the weekend, Dr. Phil, 68, took to the comments to tease the lovebirds.

"Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!" he wrote.

Within no time, fans of the couple immediately began ribbing the daytime host for ruining their big surprise.

"Spoiler alert," wrote one.

"Oh no, Dr. Phil. Ssshhh. Congratulations on your leaked Paris wedding, Jonas & Turner," chimed in another.

Others were flummoxed at how the sexagenarian TV personality landed an invite in the first place.

"They invited Dr. Phil?!" asked one.

Perhaps they missed Turner's candid podcast interview with Dr. Phil in April? Or the Jonas Brothers' joint interview with him earlier this month?

Some were reminded of how Diplo spoiled the surprise of the pair's first wedding ceremony when he shared videos of it on his Instagram live feed.

"HAHA When Dr. Phil Blows Up Your Spot!! Damn these two can’t catch a break keeping a secret between him & Diplo ... How in the world did they keep the Jo Bros Coming Back secret for so long?!” wrote one of Turner's followers.

Turner and Jonas tied the knot in May in a quickie ceremony in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. In true Vegas fashion, the wedding was performed by an Elvis impersonator.

The couple, who revealed their engagement in October 2017, has reportedly always planned to follow up with a more formal ceremony in Paris. Now, it looks like as if that may soon happen.

Meanwhile, Dr. Phil's hardly the only celebrity traveling to Paris to toast the pair.

On Monday, Jonas' brother, Nick Jonas, 26, and his new bride, Priyanka Chopra, 36, revealed they were already in the French capital when they shared a photo of themselves enjoying a leisurely boat ride along the Seine.

"The city of love," Nick wrote.

Here's hoping the rest of Joe and Sophie's wedding plans go without a hitch!