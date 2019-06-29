It looks like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are following in the footsteps of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with double wedding ceremonies!

The couple married for a second time in an elegant wedding at Chateau de Tourreau in the south of France surrounded by their family, friends and a few other familiar faces on Saturday night.

The rest of the Jonas crew, Nick, Kevin and Frankie, served as groomsmen alongside Greg Garbowsky, John Taylor and Jonas' DNCE bandmates Jack Lawless and Cole Whittle. Phil McIntyre, president of Philymack talent management, Richard Chai, fashion designer, and Mike Deleasa, Kevin Jonas' brother-in-law rounded out the groom's party.

On the bride's side, “Games of Thrones” star and best friend of the bride, Maisie Williams, served as one of Turner's bridesmaids.

The bride and groom and their family and friends then headed to a reception after the ceremony to commemorate wedding No. 2.

Jonas, 29, and Turner, 23, first married in Las Vegas after the Jonas Brothers performed at the Billboard Music Awards on May 1. The private (and surprise) ceremony, officiated by an Elvis impersonator, was shared on Instagram by Diplo.

"We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one," Jonas told Harper's Bazaar, explaining the reason behind his Vegas wedding with Turner. “It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version. Friends, Elvis and Ring Pops."

While Turner opted for a white Bevza jumpsuit and Loeffler Randall mules at her Vegas wedding, for her Parisian ceremony, the actress stunned in a Louis Vuitton gown with a subtle V-cut neckline, dramatic puffed sleeves, and a flowing sheer veil. Jonas, known for his wild and bold fashion statements, kept it simple with a monochromatic black suit with slicked-back hair.

Even their pup, an Alaskan Klee Kai named Porky, made a special appearance and suited up in a doggy tuxedo!

Priyanka Chopra stunned in a soft pink embellished sari by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Danielle Jonas, the third member of the fan-favorite "J Sisters," wore an elegant floor-length emerald green satin gown.

On Friday evening, the couple of the hour enjoyed a pre-wedding celebration at Hotel Crillon le Brave. Turner wore a form-fitting white dress with a square neckline by Cushnie and gold heeled sandals from Jimmy Choo while Jonas opted for a pinstripe double-breasted suit.

Guests at the party included the remainder of the Jonas Brothers and their spouses Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, “Games of Thrones” co-star Maisie Williams, as well as Ashley Graham (who appeared in the music video for DNCE's “Toothbrush”) and her husband Justin Ervin.

The pre-party was followed by a more formal rehearsal dinner at La Mirande Hotel in Avignon, France that redefined "red wedding" for Turner. The rest of the guests turned up in head-to-toe white ensembles while the couple matched in bold red looks with Jonas in a red suit and Turner wearing what fans of the band would call the "Burnin' Up" outfit — a pair of high heels and a sleek red dress.

Jonas, 29, originally told host James Corden on “The Late Late Show” that he and his fiancee planned on getting married in 2019 and were looking forward to a summer wedding. Speculation was still high about the date of the ceremony until Dr. Phil spoiled the surprise accidentally in the comments section on a photo Turner posted on Instagram.

The talk show host commented on the photo of the engaged couple kissing on a bridge over the Seine River with a view of the Eiffel Tower on June 22, "Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!"

Turner and Jonas got engaged in October 2017 after posting brilliantly coordinated Instagram photos captioned “She said yes” and “I said yes” on their respective pages.

The couple had been dating since 2016 but didn’t go public until January of 2017 when Turner posted a photo of Jonas while the couple were on a trip to Miami. And the rest is history!

We hope the happy couple gets to go on a well-deserved honeymoon before Jonas sets off on the Jonas Brothers' world tour for their first album in a decade, “Happiness Begins.”