Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announce engagement with twin Instagram posts

It's (wedding) cake by the ocean for singer Joe Jonas, 28, and actress Sophie Turner, 21!

The couple announced their engagement on Sunday in a stunningly coordinated series of posts featuring an even more stunning engagement ring. The photos, posted to Instagram simultaneously, show the couple's clasped (and in Turner's case, blinged-out) hands.

She said yes.

Even the captions match, reading, "She said yes" and "I said yes." The fact that they're this good at coordinating their engagement announcement certainly bodes well for their future together!

The rest of the Jonas brothers were pumped to hear the big news.

Youngest brother Nick shared the above pic and wrote, "Ahh! Congratulations to my brother... and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much."

Kevin Jonas added on his own Instagram page, "Congrats @joejonas and @sophiet so happy to welcome you into the family!"

The DNCE frontman and the "Game of Thrones" star reportedly have been dating since at least late 2016. They became Instagram official in January, when Turner posted a photo of Jonas enjoying ... a cigar by the ocean.

Miami Daze

Apparently, he's a man of many vices when oceans are involved. (No judgment.)

Congratulations to the happy couple ... and seriously, props on one of the best celebrity engagement announcements we've seen yet.

