Joe Jonas shares pic of Sophie Turner for Valentine's Day amid pregnancy reports

Joe Jonas shared a touching photo of his wife, Sophie Turner, on Instagram for Valentine's Day.

The post comes two days after E! News reported that the couple are expecting their first child.

Jonas simply captioned the photo of Turner with a heart emoji.

Both Turner, 23, and Jonas, 30, have yet to confirm the pregnancy reports themselves.

The Jonas Brother singer and "Game of Thrones" star have been married since 2019, following two ceremonies. The first was a surprise wedding in Las Vegas last May and the second was a more traditional ceremony in the south of France in late June.

The pair began dating since 2016 but did not officially go public with their relationship until early 2017. They got engaged in October 2017 and celebrated with matching Instagram posts of the engagement ring.