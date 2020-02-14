Watch our new digital show 'Shop the Stars with Jill Martin' featuring Martha Stewart!

Joe Jonas shares pic of Sophie Turner for Valentine's Day amid pregnancy reports

The couple reportedly are expecting their first child.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at 2020 Grammy Awards
Jonas and Turner are celebrating their first Valentine's Day as husband and wife.Valerie Macon / Getty Images

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Rhania Kamel

Joe Jonas shared a touching photo of his wife, Sophie Turner, on Instagram for Valentine's Day.

The post comes two days after E! News reported that the couple are expecting their first child.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8i0YbTh5ea

Jonas simply captioned the photo of Turner with a heart emoji.

Both Turner, 23, and Jonas, 30, have yet to confirm the pregnancy reports themselves.

The Jonas Brother singer and "Game of Thrones" star have been married since 2019, following two ceremonies. The first was a surprise wedding in Las Vegas last May and the second was a more traditional ceremony in the south of France in late June.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are expecting their first baby

Feb. 13, 202000:15

The pair began dating since 2016 but did not officially go public with their relationship until early 2017. They got engaged in October 2017 and celebrated with matching Instagram posts of the engagement ring.

HeadhshotRhania Kamel

Rhania Kamel is a writer at TODAY.com