We can’t stop looking at Joe Jonas dressed as Flo from Progressive for Halloween

Joe Jonas took a break from the pop star lifestyle to try on a new career for Halloween: insurance salesperson.

The 33-year-old singer dressed up as the iconic Flo, the fictional Progressive Insurance character.

Jonas posted photos on Instagram of himself rocking Flo's classic white polo, white apron, blue headband and red lipstick. He completed the look with winged eyeliner and her nametag.

The middle Jonas brother also posted two videos of Flo out at the club, leaving commenters in tears.

"flonas brother," one Instagram user said.

"I suddenly need insurance," another commenter wrote, followed by the eyes emoji.

"eyeliner sharp enough to kill a man," an Instagrammer said, referring to Jonas' cat eye look and dropping the lyrics from his ex Taylor Swift's new song "Vigilante S---."

Frankie Jonas, the youngest Jonas brother, also made a reference to Swift and his brother's former relationship with his costume.

Frankie, 22, dressed up as Joe, and Frankie's girlfriend, Anna Olson, dressed up as Swift as they appeared in 2009’s "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience." Swift joined the Jonas Brothers on stage to perform a duet of her song "Should've Said No" for the film.

Frankie and Olson completed the look by wearing rings on their ring fingers. On a photo Frankie shared to his Instagram story of the pair holding hands, he wrote, "Matching Purity rings XOXO," referring to his brother’s infamous purity rings.

Swift and Jonas dated for a few months in 2008, and Swift has said the middle Jonas brother ended the relationship through a 27-second phone call.