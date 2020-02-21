Sign up for our newsletter

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have had plenty to celebrate over the past year. After all, the couple tied the knot (twice!), and they’re already expecting their first child together.

And on Friday, the newlyweds had another reason to cheer as Turner turned 24.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life,” the 30-year-old singer-songwriter wrote alongside a photo of his birthday bride.

The former “Game of Thrones” star looked stunning in the simple and casual photo Jonas shared.

“Life is better with you,” he added to the post.

That certainly seems undeniable after their recent baby-to-be news, but the truth is, life has been pretty good for the whole Jonas family lately.

Just a year before Joe and Sophie said their “I do's,” his little brother, Nick Jonas, swapped vows with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra.

And in between those joyous occasions, the Jonas Brothers reunited for a comeback that’s seen a string of new hits and a couple of music videos that even put their partners to work, too.