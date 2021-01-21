Biden's @POTUS follows only 12 people — and Chrissy Teigen is one of them

Chrissy Teigen is one of a kind. Well, make that 12 of a kind.

The supermodel was thrilled to discover Wednesday that she is one of the 12 people President Joe Biden is following on the official presidential Twitter account.

Exactly how did this happen?

hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

“Hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz,” Teigen tweeted Wednesday morning.

Teigen, 35, is very active on social media and had a frosty relationship with former President Donald Trump, who ultimately blocked her on the social media platform.

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

"After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him 'lol no one likes you' was the straw," she tweeted in 2017.

Several hours after her plea to Biden, the "Lip Sync Battle" star discovered that she was one of 11 people, at that time, the official POTUS account followed. Aside from Teigen, the remaining accounts the president follows are affiliated with the White House.

OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/BmBfkPZgEj — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

"OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!" Teigen wrote while reacting to the news.

She also took a swipe at Trump, who was a rabid Twitter user before he was permanently banned from the platform.

my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

"My heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged," she wrote.

Earlier this week, Teigen defended her decision to go to the inauguration, where husband John Legend performed on the prime-time special "Celebrating America."

Biden's term has gotten off to a good start for Teigen.

ran our asses up the stairs for this shot. just incredible to be here. sober. I know that’s weird but it’s like...a different world for me. everything is new and better. very happy. the most happy bigly happy pic.twitter.com/kdbp9A8ocE — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

The cookbook author marveled at the pageantry of Inauguration Day, sharing a photo of herself with Legend and their two children, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, with the Washington Monument in the distance. She also used the moment to talk about her sobriety.

"Just incredible to be here. sober," she wrote. "I know that’s weird but it’s like...a different world for me. everything is new and better. very happy. the most happy bigly happy."