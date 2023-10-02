Jodie Turner-Smith files for divorce from Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith has filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson, according to a petition she filed in Los Angeles that was obtained by TODAY.com.

Turner-Smith cited “irreconcilable differences” as grounds for the divorce. She listed the date of separation as Sept. 13.

Turner-Smith is seeking joint custody of their daughter, Juno, 3.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson, seen here at the 2022 Met Gala, married in 2019. Theo Wargo / WireImage

The British model, 37, and the former “Dawson’s Creek” star, 45, tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their daughter in 2020. Jackson later revealed she had actually proposed to him.

“She asked me, yeah, on New Year’s Eve,” he told “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in July 2021. “We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful and incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach and she asked me to marry her.”

He also said he had no clue she was going to pop the question.

“I did not know,” he said. “But she was quite adamant. And, she was right. This is the best choice I ever made.”

Jackson later clarified matters to reveal that he also proposed.

“So yes, we were in Nicaragua on a beautiful moonlit night, it could not possibly have been more romantic,” he told Refinery29 in August 2021. “And yes, my wife did propose to me and yes, I did say yes, but what I didn’t say in that interview was there was a caveat, which is that I’m still old school enough that I said, ‘This is a yes, but you have to give me the opportunity.’

“She has a biological father and a stepdad, who’s the man who raised her. (I said), ‘You have to give me the opportunity to ask both of those men for your hand in marriage.’ And then, ‘I would like the opportunity to re-propose those to you and do it the old fashioned way down on bended knee.’ So, that’s actually how the story ended up.”