Stephanie Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler could often be seen trading insults on the original "Full House." But in a recent story arc on "Fuller House," Kimmy offers to become Stephanie's surrogate — a development which Jodie Sweetin says "really changes their dynamic" on the upcoming fourth season.

"Their frenemy relationship really becomes closer and more friendly," Sweetin told TODAY. "There's not kind of the rivalry. They still drive each other nuts in certain ways. But I think the real love and genuine friendship that the two of them share really comes through. And it's a really sweet and beautiful story."

Stephanie revealed that she was unable to have children in the first season of the Netflix revival, and she said the storyline has resonated with viewers.

"A lot of fans have reached out and discussed the fact that we talked about infertility and surrogacy and all of these things on the show, and it was something that doesn't really get talked about a lot. So I was really grateful that we brought it up, and we discussed it, and we didn't just sort of blow by it, but had a few episodes that were really about Stephanie's struggle with wanting to be a mom and not being able to carry her own child. I love that we were able to bring that to an audience that may have not otherwise felt heard."

Sweetin, a mom of two herself, said she's excited to have a new baby on the show.

"I think it's going to be really fun for fans to see what Stephanie's like as a parent," she said. "And I think it's going to be great to have that interaction of D.J. and her parenting style, and Steph and her parenting style, and Kimmy and hers. I think it's gonna be a really fun dynamic for the three women in the house with all the kids."

And, of course, as anyone who follows the actresses on social media knows, she, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber really are "three best friends."

"We talk all the time when we're not working together," Sweetin said. "And funny enough, sometimes even when we are working together, we talk almost even more. It's like when you get home from school and you want to talk to your best friend that you just spent the whole day with. But our relationship has changed over the years. Candace and I joke about it, but when we were kids, we would have squabbles like siblings. Like, I just wanted her to laugh at my jokes, and she just wanted the annoying little sister to go away. And now we couldn't be closer."

So, what's Stephanie going to be like as a mom?

"I think she might be a little more uptight and nervous than anybody thinks she's going to be," Sweetin said. "But I think that she's definitely going to be different than D.J. and Kimmy. I think she's not going to be kind of as crazy, and wild, and wanting the approval like Kimmy does. I don't think she's going to be quite as uptight as D.J. is, and rigid. I think she's going to have a lot of fun being a mom. But if I had to pick one person that she's gonna be like, it'll probably be Uncle Jesse. I think she and Jesse have a lot of similarities."

The actress is especially busy this holiday season. She recently released her own recording of "Santa Baby," and stars in a new Hallmark movie, "Entertaining Christmas," about the daughter of a perfectionist cookbook author and TV personality who has to live up to her mom's reputation as she takes over the family business.

"I loved playing that character in the Hallmark movie because I put a lot of pressure on myself, sometimes, at the holidays," she said. "So I'm learning this year. I'm just gonna relax, and enjoy, and be present."