Jodie Sweetin goes public with new boyfriend: 'That's the kind of love we all deserve'

share tweet pin email

Jodie Sweetin wants everyone to feel the kind of love that she’s feeling right now.

The “Fuller House” actress confirmed on Instagram Wednesday that she’s dating someone new: Mescal Wasilewski. She shared a Valentine’s Day ode to her beau, along with some pearls of wisdom to her fans who are still looking for that special someone.

“Find someone who you can share this kind of love with ... Someone who doesn’t just show you they love you one day a year,” Sweetin, 36, wrote. “Who isn’t afraid to look silly when they tell you they love you. Who doesn’t judge you for past mistakes, but who wants to build a better future together. Who builds you up and never makes you feel small. Who supports your dreams and hopes and desires, and also has those of their own. Who doesn’t put a price tag on your love.

"Who holds your hand when you’re scared and doesn’t run away," she added. "Who loves you, not in spite of your weirdness, but because of it. Who makes you a priority in their life, no matter what. Who doesn’t hold you hostage with their love, but whose side you don’t want to leave because you’re happier when you’re with them. Who makes you get shy when they look at you, because the rest of the world stops.

“That’s the kind of love we all deserve. Anything less isn’t worth it.”

Sweetin, who has been married three times, reportedly has been dating Wasilewski since the fall. He’s made a handful of appearances on her Instagram page in recent months, including in a photo she posted in January commemorating her birthday.

Wasilewski wasn’t the only valentine in Sweetin’s life on Wednesday. She also posted a sweet collage of her two daughters, 9-year-old Zoie and 7-year-old Beatrix.

“This is the best part of my day. Showing love to my two favorite Valentines. The reason for everything,” she captioned the pics.