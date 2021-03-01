Jodie Foster gives Aaron Rodgers a shoutout in Golden Globes speech

The fun friendship between Jodie Foster and Aaron Rodgers continues!

Just weeks after the Green Bay Packers quarterback surprised nearly everyone listening by giving Foster a shoutout after winning the 2020 MVP award during the NFL Honors broadcast, the Hollywood star returned the favor at the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday.

Jodie Foster, with wife Alexandra Hedison, returned Aaron Rodgers' shoutout at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. NBC

Foster, 58, won the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for her performance in "The Mauritanian."

She accepted the honor virtually from her home, where she and her wife, Alexandra Hedison, wore pajamas and cuddled with their dog, Ziggy.

"I love my wife. Thank you, Alex, and Ziggy and Aaron Rodgers!" Foster gushed after sharing a smooch with Hedison.

She also thanked the cast and crew of "The Mauritanian," including her co-star Shailene Woodley, who is engaged to Rodgers.

Jodie Foster, left, won't reveal if she introduced her "Mauritanian" co-star Shailene Woodley, center, to her fiancé, Green Bay Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right. Getty Images

In Rodgers' MVP speech, he also thanked "my fiancée" without naming Woodley directly.

Ever since Rodgers name-checked Foster, calling her a member of his off-the-field "team," fans have wondered if the Oscar winner introduced the athlete to his future bride.

Foster played coy about the whole thing during an interview with correspondent Harry Smith that aired last Thursday on TODAY.

When Smith asked why Rodgers might have mentioned her, Foster got evasive.

"Well, I don't know," she replied. "I've never met Aaron Rodgers. However, I am a huge Green Bay Packer fan. And I guess they all know it, you know, they all know it. I have all the gear. I rooted for all them."

"But it doesn't have anything to do with the connection with Shailene Woodley?" Smith tried again.

"Yes, it might," Foster replied before switching gears. "I have never met Aaron Rodgers. I hope to meet him."

"But now that I'm a member of the team," she continued, playfully, "I plan on, you know, being at Lambeau (Field) with my cheesehead on and, you know, making a fool of myself."