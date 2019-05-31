Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 31, 2019, 8:06 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Joanna Gaines is celebrating 16 years of marriage to husband Chip this Friday.

The "Fixer Upper" star posted a cute photo on Instagram with a sweet message written in her typical laid-back style. In the photo, Joanna poses with Chip outdoors and the couple is all smiles.

"16 years and it feels like we're just getting started... I love you Chip Carter Gaines,'' she wrote in the caption.

Chip is in his usual outfit of jeans and collared shirt and Joanna looks relaxed in her favorite pair of suede Birkenstock sandals on her feet.

It's the latest sweet moment for the couple, who tied the knot on May 31, 2003, at the Earle Harrison House, a historic mansion in their hometown of Waco, Texas, according to their 2016 memoir, "The Magnolia Story."

The two first met in 2001 after Chip saw commercials starring Joanna that were for her father's Firestone tire store in Waco. Chip, who had come to Waco to attend Baylor University, began frequenting the store hoping to meet her.

"My buddies used to always joke that no one could get their brakes done as often as I got my brakes done," Chip told local station KWTX.

Eventually, the two connected.

"I looked up at him, and before I could even answer he asked, 'Wait, aren’t you the girl from the commercials?'" Joanna wrote in their book. "Yeah, that’s me,’ I said, still embarrassed."

The couple started a home renovation business together that grew into the HGTV hit "Fixer Upper."

They now have five children together, including the latest addition, their baby son, Crew, who is 10 months old.

Happy anniversary, Chip and Joanna!