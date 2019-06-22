Chip and Joanna Gaines are celebrating baby Crew's first birthday and sharing some never-before-seen pics of their little one with the world.

On Saturday, Joanna shared a series of photos on Instagram, highlighting their youngest child's first year and some sweet moments from his birth.

"One year ago. What a gift you are to all of us sweet boy," the former 'Fixer Upper' star and home design guru wrote in the caption, adding a heart emoji to her post. The first photo appears to be one of her all-time favorites of her family anxiously waiting outside the hospital room door to hear about Crew's arrival.

Following the first photo, there's a photo of Joanna propped up on a hospital bed with her daughter by her side.

joannagaines / Instagram

Then, it's the moment everyone was waiting for — a gorgeous black-and-white photo of newborn Crew.

Joanna also made sure to include pictures of Crew's siblings getting some one-on-one time with their new brother.

joannagaines / TODAY

After an eventful day, there's one final snapshot of proud papa Chip bringing his son home from the hospital.

joannagaines / Instagram

Right after he was born, Joanna, 41, called Crew "a sweet surprise." She talked about how having a baby after age 40 made her feel young again and how she and her husband Chip, 44, saw him as a gift.

"Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love," Joanna wrote on Instagram just after his birth one year ago, sharing a rare photo featuring the entire Gaines family, including Drake, 14, Ella Rose, 12, Duke, 10, and Emmie Kay, 9. "He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early - which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful."

It's been quite a year for the youngest member of the Gaines tribe as he met Santa Claus during his first Christmas at his parents' Magnolia Market, got his picture taken for his first passport, tagged along with his mom to work, went on vacation with his family to Mexico and even kept up with his dad Chip while he ran a half-marathon.

joannagaines/Instagram

But our favorite moment has to be Crew's very special trip to New York City to visit TODAY and where he stole everyone's hearts.

Baby Crew with Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Joanna Gaines. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

We can't wait to see what adventures Chip and Joanna's "cuddle bug" gets up to this year. Happy birthday, Crew!