March 5, 2019, 3:35 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Looks like Jennifer Lopez may be getting the star treatment as she fixes up her Malibu, California beach home!

The singer and actress was spotted on the beach with "Fixer Upper" star Joanna Gaines, which makes us wonder: will Gaines be overseeing the renovation of the house ... for real?

All of this speculation kicked off in February, when Lopez mentioned on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she was obsessed with "Fixer Upper," Gaines' former hit HGTV show. She noted that she and Alex Rodriguez, her boyfriend of two years, had bought a waterfront fixer-upper property, thanks to her interest in the series.

The natural next step then, would be to ask Gaines (who works with her husband Chip) to help with the renovations. It all seemed like a fantasy until Rodriguez set Lopez up with a surprise FaceTime chat with Gaines, as she recounted to DeGeneres.

"I ... totally fangirled out," she said.

Well, now the fangirl has met her hero and in those pictures on the beach, the pair looked deep in conversation. Gaines even brought along her 9-month old son Crew to the meeting, which was being filmed, possibly for Gaines' new lifestyle network with Discovery Channel or for another episode of "Fixer Upper: Behind the Design."

Jennifer Lopez, Joanna Gaines and baby Crew, just hangin' out on the beach together. Backgrid

On "Ellen," Lopez reported that Gaines said she could "help with this and that and whatever," but this looks like a step above and beyond a small and simple consultation.

With cameras on hand filming the meeting, we suspect we'll know more in the near future about how much work Gaines will be doing on the Malibu property. Backgrid

We'll have to wait and see what comes next — but this has us fangirling too. We can't wait to see how the celebrity project turns out!