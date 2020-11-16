Joanna Gaines honors husband Chip on his birthday for making life 'extra great'

Happy birthday, Chip Gaines!

Gaines turned 46 on Saturday and wife Joanna wished him a happy birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

“You teach me and the kids to keep our eyes wide open and you remind us that so many wonderful things in life remain undiscovered if we aren't consciously looking for them,” she captioned a pair of photos of him, including one where she has her arm wrapped around him and another featuring what looks like Chip staring through a telescope.

“You teach us to discover paths that have yet to be taken, to see the good in all people, and to find the simple joys in the here and now. You really do make life extra great. Happy Birthday @chipgaines.”

It’s a touching sentiment from Joanna, who has said there wasn’t an instant connection with Chip after they met.

“It wasn’t love at first sight for Chip and me,” she wrote in this summer’s issue of their Magnolia Journal. “For one thing, I was typically attracted to guys who were more on the quiet side.

“Based on our first date, it was clear that Chip was anything but quiet. He was all over the place, talking about the businesses he’d started, and these ideas he had, and how he was buying up little houses and flipping them, and I was wondering if he was just a bit crazy.”

The couple, who've been married for 17 years, certainly built a nice life for themselves. They are parents to sons Drake, 15, Duke, 12 and Crew, 2, as well as daughters Ella, 13, and Emmie, 10. Last year, Chip also hinted at the possibility of expanding their brood.

In the meantime, the couple, who, like millions of other families, holed up at home while quarantining, is going full speed ahead with work, including a new season of “Fixer Upper,” which should premiere sometime in 2021.