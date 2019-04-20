Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 20, 2019, 6:45 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Joanna Gaines turned 41 on Friday and it all kicked off with a surprise breakfast party, courtesy of her family.

“Sweet kids surprised me this morning with all my favorites: fresh flowers, hot donuts, breakfast tacos and a pretty color palette,” the interior designer wrote on Instagram next to a photo of her son, Crew in his high chair with a backdrop of pink and white balloons.

It looks like her donuts and breakfast tacos were served in bed. (Ah, the life!) as her husband Chip, 44, took to Twitter to reveal the plan. His tweet featured another picture of Crew with the caption, “Crew is ready to surprise ⁦@joannagaines⁩ with breakfast in bed.. happy birthday Joanna!”

Chip has a habit of making sure his wife’s birthdays are special. In the past, he and the kids threw a superhero-themed birthday breakfast for her, and for her 39th birthday, he penned a sweet note on Instagram, saying, “Jo, you are the best at everything you do. Watching you do your thing is one of my greatest joys."

This year’s birthday looks a lot different than last year’s when the former “Fixer Upper” star was pregnant with Crew and showing off her baby bump while enjoying birthday donuts. This time around, Crew is the one surprising her with the donuts. How fun is that?

Her family members weren’t the only ones celebrating. The Magnolia market team wished Joanna a happy one on Instagram too. “You never stop surprising and inspiring us, and for that we are grateful,” read the caption.

Fans also took to social media to send their well wishes, flooding her Instagram comments with messages of “Happy Birthday!”

Joanna seemed to have felt all the love, posting an adorable flashback photo of herself as a child with the caption, “Thanks for all the Birthday love! It was a good day.”