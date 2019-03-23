Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 23, 2019, 4:30 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

If your weekend is filled with laundering your family's stinky socks and sweats, you're not alone!

Joanna Gaines posted a picture of her family's post-vacation laundry pile and it looks like the former "Fixer Upper" star has her work cut out for her!

The Gaines family just returned from an idyllic vacation to Tulum, Mexico, and Joanna, 40, shared a few highlights from the trip on Instagram including a sweet photo of her holding baby Crew as he explored the sand and water.

Joanna also shared a photo in her Instagram story of the "first" that baby Crew experienced on the trip. "First time to feel the ocean and sand on his toes," she wrote. It's clear that she's keeping her new year's resolution to "live for now" judging by the special moments she shared.

But all this fun and frolicking comes with a price — piles of dirty laundry upon returning home! And while the Gaines' laundry room is certainly a well-designed, modern space, including a wall mural touting "same day service" on "wash & fold," we sure hope Chip and the gang will be pitching in to help her get through this mountain of smelly duds.

"Home sweet home," Joanna captioned the photo of her family's clothes, adding a flushed face emoji that we can all relate to.

And while Joanna wrote that they were returning from their trip "with rested minds and full hearts" we love that she's also keeping it real, showing us that memories of sunsets and family dinners are not the only things you come home from a trip with!

The Magnolia Market owner, author, interior designer and mother of five recently opened up about the importance of being mindful of her social media posts. In a column for The Magnolia Journal, she wrote about the growing anxiety she felt to post picture-perfect moments on Instagram once she gained followers. We can see that Gaines is taking her own advice and not stressing about posting those unglamorous moments.

By literally posting her dirty laundry, Gaines makes herself so much more relatable to the rest of us. Here's hoping she doesn't run out of fabric softener!