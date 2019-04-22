Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 22, 2019, 4:00 PM UTC By TODAY

Jennifer Lopez is coming to TODAY!

The multi-talented artist is kicking off our summer 2019 Citi Concert Series on TODAY with a live performance of her new hits and classics on the TODAY plaza. Here are all the details about the upcoming concert and how to get fan passes!

Details:

Date: Monday, May 6

Hashtag: #JLOTODAY

Fan Passes: Fill out the form below for a chance to see this live concert.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City. A limited number of Fan Passes are available by advance request via a digital lottery system. Guests who receive the Fan Pass will be notified by email about one week prior to the scheduled concert date. Each Fan Pass is valid for 2 guests. Please note admission is not guaranteed unless guests follow all Fan Pass instructions and arrive to check in by 6 a.m. Passes are non-transferrable. ID is required at check-in. If you do not receive a Fan Pass, you can still join the general admission line on the morning of the concert. To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.