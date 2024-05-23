Jinkx Monsoon is living the dream she saw coming

Jinkx Monsoon is living the dream — one that she saw coming.

The only two-time “Drag Race” winner told RuPaul on her original season in 2013 she wanted to bring drag to Broadway. A decade later, she not only accomplished that, but brought Broadway back to “Drag Race” while performing a “Chicago” song during the show’s Season 15 finale.

“When you spend your whole life knowing who you’re supposed to be, and then you have to fight to be that person, and then you get there and you’re exactly where you’re supposed to be, it’s just an incredible feeling,” she tells TODAY.com.

Jinkx made her Great White Way debut last year as Matron “Mama” Morton in “Chicago”. Her run drew unprecedented attendance numbers, breaking the record for the highest-grossing non-holiday week in the production’s 26-year history, all while the rest of Broadway saw a slight downturn in ticket sales.

More recently, she’s bidding farewell to playing Audrey in “Little Shop of Horrors” in an off-Broadway production.

The Portland-based performer made a name for herself in the Seattle drag scene in the 2010s before becoming a self-described “Internationally tolerated” drag superstar via her winning run on the fifth season of “Drag Race”. Earning a BFA in theater, Jinkx has often included musical theater into her work, even performing “All That Jazz” from “Chicago” in one of her first drag performances as a teen.