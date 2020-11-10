Jimmy Kimmel singed his beard and hair in BBQ accident — and has pics to prove it

Jimmy Kimmel may very well be the hottest thing in late-night television.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host burned himself during a July 4 barbecue.

“I haven’t told anybody about this but on July 4th I did a very stupid thing,” he said Tuesday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“I turned the gas on on the grill and then I went for a little walk to look for matches," he said. "And then when I came back I thought, ‘Hmm, I should probably open the lid and air this thing out, maybe turn it off and start over again.’

Kimmel shared some of the damage done to the hair on his head. ellentube / Warner Bros.

"And then I thought, ‘No, I’m not going to do that. What I’ll do is I'll light a piece of paper on fire, then throw it into the grill.’ I did that, and there was a massive explosion in my face. I burned my beard off and my eyebrow off and my eyelashes off. And what other hair do I have?”

He shared some photos that captured how the hair on his head and arms were singed off as a result of the accident.

“They say I’m lucky but it didn’t feel like a lucky stroke when it happened, that’s for sure,” he laughed, while noting he once burned his whole tie while lighting his grill several years ago in an unrelated incident.

Kimmel's arm hair couldn't escape the power of his grill. ellentube / Warner Bros.

“You’re an excellent chef, but a horrible barbecuer,” DeGeneres told him.

She also had some fun by giving him oversized tools as a birthday gift (he turns 53 on Friday) so he doesn’t have to get too close to his grill. In addition, she gave him fake glasses with a fake big beard in case he burns his real beard again.

“This is a good look for me,” he joked after putting it on.