Jimmy Kimmel proposes perfect plan to revive 'Roseanne' after cancellation

The "Roseanne" reboot, which debuted to big ratings back in March, is already over after a racist tweet from the show's title star prompted swift action from ABC Tuesday afternoon.

But by Tuesday night, someone already had plan for yet another "Roseanne" revival — sort of.

Jimmy Kimmel pitched an idea to save the series to his audience, but before anyone condemned it, he noted that his plan packs a special twist.

"Hear me out," he urged. "Just because Roseanne (Barr) is gone doesn't mean the whole show has to go. The show must go on! That's what we say in show business and, with that said, I have an idea that I think makes this work for everyone."

He then rolled a promo for his take on "America's favorite working class family," which featured the same familiar home, the same struggles and the same Conners — sans a certain star. It would just require a change of focus.

In Kimmel's just-for-laughs vision, there's no need for "Roseanne" when there's "Dan."

ABC Jimmy Kimmel believes John Goodman could carry on the "Roseanne" tradition with "Dan."

"Right? I mean, c'mon!" the host said after the clip played.

And he's got a point. Not only is Dan the beloved patriarch of the story, but actor John Goodman is equally beloved in real life.

Maybe that's why Kimmel wasn't the only one to come up with this particular pitch.

I hate that Roseanne took the livelihoods of cast and crew she didn't speak for with her. Can we just rebrand the show "Dan" and have John Goodman hang out with Jeff Bridges, slowly transitioning the whole thing to a Big Lebowski TV run? — Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) May 29, 2018

Pitch for a new show -- Dan, starring John Goodman as an affable newly single dad trying to figure out a new life path — afrobella (@afrobella) May 29, 2018

Fans took to social media moments after the cancellation news to suggest "Dan" themselves — or "Dan & Jackie" or "The Conner Family."

@ABC John Goodman & Lori Metcalf should spin off & start a new show, one without Rosanne.

Dan & Roseanne call it quits and Jackie & Dan become roommates in the family home. Imagine those two dating others & sharing their entangled lives. Even the kids could visit time to time. https://t.co/QNJKWrf8zg — Patty's Paige (@TheVictoryTour) May 29, 2018

ABC should change the name of the show from "Roseanne" to "The Conner Family" and kill off Roseanne Conner. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and the others can continue without her. https://t.co/xcjKvapunH — Marc Berman (@marcberman) May 29, 2018

Heck, as far as some fans are concerned, the cast doesn't even need to be Conners at all anymore, as long as the stars still get work they can watch.

This opens the door to a pretty good TV show that's just Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman doing stuff. Doesn't even matter what it's about. Knitting. Putting up drywall. Naps. — Joe Sheehan (@joe_sheehan) May 29, 2018