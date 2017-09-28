Stars are sharing awkward throwback photos to help Puerto Rican relief efforts

share tweet pin email

If pictures are worth a thousand words, then hopefully these awkward celebrity photos can spread a message of hope and support for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island of more than 3.4 million people.

Stephen Colbert announced on his show Wednesday night, along with guest Nick Kroll, that for "every celebrity that puts up a puberty picture of when they're 13 and put up #PuberMe," the two will make a donation to hurricane relief efforts in the U.S. territory.

Nick Kroll asked me to post a pic of my awkward stage, but I never had one. So here's me lookin' cool as hell! #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/UC9a7XtjZa — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 28, 2017

Colbert and Kroll got the #PuberMe trend started with some gems, and thankfully other stars followed suit.

.@NickKroll & @StephenAtHome asked me to post a photo from an awkward age to support #PuertoRicoRelief. Hereâs one I took last year #PuberMe pic.twitter.com/6ccgSwNoBB — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) September 28, 2017

Really into the #PuberMe challenge. Cause I just LOVE talking about the most awkward time of my life besides perimenopause, this 1's for pic.twitter.com/0WoimDyfrS — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) September 28, 2017

Other celebrities and high-powered individuals have already stepped up to help the people of Puerto Rico get back on their feet. Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban loaned the Dallas Mavericks' private plane to deliver supplies, while Rapper Pitbull sent his own private jet to help ferry cancer patients to the mainland for chemo treatments. Jennifer Lopez recently made a $1 million donation to help the island, and asked her fans to contribute as much as they can.

And all five living former presidents banded together to announce One America Appeal, a fundraising effort following Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Former President Barack Obama recently announced the group is expanding its efforts to help Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.