Feb. 10, 2019, 4:17 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 10, 2019, 4:46 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Laura Ratliff

Everyone has that favorite bath product that they just can't live without. For late-night funnyman Jimmy Fallon, it came in the form of a seemingly never-empty can of shaving cream.

In a hilarious Instagram post on Sunday morning, Fallon, host of "The Tonight Show," shared a photo of the orange can of Gillette shaving cream.

"It was a magical can of shaving cream (gel?)! And now, it’s finally done," he wrote in a post on Instagram.

"I thanked it. It sparked joy," he wrote, a tongue-in-cheek nod to the current Marie Kondo organization craze. (Kondo's extremely popular method suggests that you should only keep items in your home that "spark joy.")

After Fallon wrote he wasn't sure exactly of the exact name of the shaving cream, but Bravos' Andy Cohen came to the rescue. "Fusion!" the "Watch What Happens Live" host commented.

Fallon's fans sympathized with the toiletry loss. "I have a burial at the trash can for things like this!" one fan wrote.

"I just threw out a can of hairspray that I’m pretty sure is at least 15 years old, and I felt the same way. I’m positive it was banned years ago," another follower added.

Long live infinite bath products!