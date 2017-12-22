Jimmy Fallon wishes wife a happy 10th anniversary with romantic wedding pic

Sometimes those staged wedding photos can produce some real winners — even if it takes years to sink in.
Jimmy Fallon celebrated his recent 10th wedding anniversary to Nancy Juvonen with a throwback picture that is both romantic and relatable to all:
"Honey, remember when the wedding photographer made us pose for a romantic sunset kiss?" wrote the "Tonight Show" host. "That was 10 years ago! Happy Anniversary!"
Despite everything being 'Mama,' Jimmy Fallon is the 'luckiest guy you'll ever meet'Play Video - 8:07
Fallon, 43, met Juvonen, 50, a film producer, while on the set of his film "Fever Pitch" in 2005, but they didn't start dating until May 2007. From there it was a whirlwind: Fallon proposed in August at her family home in New Hampshire, and they wed Dec. 29 on Richard Branson's Necker Island in the Caribbean.
They have two daughters, Winnie, 4, and Frances, 3. And Fallon isn't shy about posting fun photos of the whole family together, either:
Happy anniversary, you guys! Here's to many more romantic, fun decades to come.
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.