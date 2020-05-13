There are destination weddings, and there there is Jimmy Fallon's wedding.

It's not every day that you can have use of a billionaire's private tropical island for your nuptials, but Fallon, 45, and his wife, Nancy Juvonen, 52, pulled it off in 2007, just four months after Fallon tearfully proposed to her.

Fallon and Juvonen recounted how they ended up on Richard Branson's Necker Island in the Caribbean for their getaway wedding in the latest installment of "Ask the Fallons" during Tuesday's at-home edition of “The Tonight Show.”

It all started when Fallon, 45, was spitballing with his travel agent about possible locations for their wedding.

"I said, 'Oh, the dream is easily Richard Branson, Necker Island,''' Fallon said. "He goes, 'Perfect, that's good to know. You have to rent it out for at least two weeks.' So he (later) said, 'Yeah that's out of the question,' and I said, 'I gotcha, no big deal, life goes on, we'll find a place.'"

However, the travel agent called him back and said Branson's daughter was giving birth to his first grandchild, which meant a potential opening for Fallon and Juvonen. It would be the first Christmas that the flamboyant British owner of the Virgin Group and his family would not be on their private island.

"He goes, 'Richard is a fan, he likes you, so he'll rent you the island for two days,''' Fallon said.

The idea of a small, impromptu wedding appealed to the couple, who weren't exactly enjoying the process of planning a traditional wedding.

"We just kept talking to these wedding people and they want to talk about napkins and things we just could not have cared less about really on any level,'' Juvonen said.

Honey, remember when the wedding photographer made us pose for a romantic sunset kiss? That was 10 years ago! Happy Anniversary! pic.twitter.com/j1tmJpiru8 — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) December 22, 2017

After getting engaged in August, they decided to have the wedding in December, with only a few weeks' notice.

"We got this place for three days so Jimmy goes, 'What if we got married in three weeks instead of next summer?'" Juvonen said. "I'm like this is the best idea of all human time, so we had 12 people at our wedding. I just had a dress done as fast as I could, I didn't care."

The small wedding with their siblings, parents and a few close friends may not have gone over well with the extended family, but it was a day they will never forget.

"There are some aunts that don't talk to us to this day," Fallon said.

They tied the knot on Dec. 22, 2007, and then stayed through Christmas Eve, marveling at the island's flamingos and giant turtles and hanging out with Branson's staff.

"Man, we had a rager time," Fallon said.

The couple are now parents of two daughters, Winnie, 6, and Franny, 5, who’ve frequently appeared on the at-home “Tonight Show," where Fallon and Juvonen have also dished out dating advice, recounted how they fell in love and shared the incredible gift he gave her for her 50th birthday.

Throughout it all, they will never forget the wedding that came together in a matter of weeks.

"Hands down one of the best days and nights of my life," Fallon said.

"It was the best wedding I've ever had," Juvonen said.